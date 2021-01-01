Amy Schumer decided to delete Hilaria Baldwin post following 'insane' heritage scandal

Amy Schumer made the decision to delete her humorous Instagram post about Hilaria Baldwin following the yoga instructor's "insane" heritage scandal.

Hilaria hit headlines earlier this year after a Twitter user questioned her fluctuating accent and past claim she was born in Spain and raised in Boston, prompting the mum of five, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, to take to her Instagram page to admit she was actually born in Boston and that her real name is Hillary.

Just weeks before the scandal, Amy had poked fun at Hilaria by sharing a picture of herself and son Gene, 20 months, pretending to be the yoga instructor and her newborn Eduardo.

"Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season," the blonde Trainwreck star quipped at the time. "Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year."

But despite Hilaria insisting she wasn't offended by the joke, and actually thought it was quite funny, Amy decided to delete the post - and explained her reasons why to Entertainment Tonight.

"Oh my god, I really don't even know what to say. I didn't know that was going to happen, obviously," she said. "I feel like it was so insane and entertaining that I think Hilaria is probably the only person who is happy about the insurrection in the Capitol, because it distracted (people) from that (her scandal). She is amazing and I wish her and her family the best. I hope she gets to visit Spain as much as she wants."

Amy added that it wasn't Hilaria's response to the joke that made her question her post, but the comments the mum-of-five was receiving in the wake of the quip.

"I was just like, 'I don't want to be mean,' and she seemed like maybe it hurt her feelings, so I just took (the post) down," she added. "We were just playing with each other, and then the whole Spain thing came out."