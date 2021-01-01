Pamela Anderson wed bodyguard on Christmas Eve

Pamela Anderson is off the market again after tying the knot with her bodyguard in a top secret Christmas Eve ceremony.

A day after announcing she's stepping away from social media, the former Baywatch star has revealed she and Dan Hayhurst, a builder from her hometown in Canada, exchanged vows last month in a world exclusive for DailyMailTV.

Sharing images from the ceremony, which took place at Anderson's home on Vancouver Island, Canada, the Anderson said: "I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who loves me."

Anderson and Hayhurst reportedly fell in love during the coronavirus lockdown, and she revealed the wedding was an intimate affair with no family present, and the couple decided not to have bridesmaids or a best man.

"I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago," Anderson explained.

"This is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle," she went on.

"I think this romantic property has a lot of healing energy. I'm at peace here... The property has a special energy. It's full of deer, bears, raccoons, eagles. The trees have known me my whole life, and to be surrounded by the nature I knew since birth on my wedding day was very powerful," the actress shared.

The wedding is Anderson's fifth wedding to four different guys - she was married to rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, and she has wed producer Rick Solomon twice.