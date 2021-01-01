Larry King laid to rest

Beloved newsman Larry King has been laid to rest.

The iconic TV host passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Saturday after being treated for COVID-19, and now his estranged wife, Shawn King, has revealed he has already been laid to rest.

"In the Jewish faith, they do it very quickly, so you almost don't have time to, for me, to process," she told ET Online on Wednesday, adding: "I'm still processing. And as are the boys, the whole family is just, you know, yeah."

King's sons, Larry, Jr., 59, Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20 posted a heartfelt missive to their father on his Facebook page over the weekend, writing:"We are heartbroken over our father's death, and together with our extended family mourn his passing. The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was 'dad'."

Shawn also said there was "no showbiz" guests at Larry's funeral and revealed family members in attendance all wore the TV legend's signature suspenders to the service as a mark of respect.

She shared: "We all wore Larry's suspenders, every one of us."

Musing: "Death is maybe the great equalizer, I think," she went on: "You know, when you experience it with people who we really, really love, all the other noise and the nonsense that could be surrounding, it just goes away and the family goes close together. And that's what happened. You know, it was beautiful."