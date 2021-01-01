NEWS Ruby Rose steps in to replace Elliot Page in 1Up Newsdesk Share with :





Ruby Rose has replaced Elliot Page in upcoming gamer comedy 1Up.



Page was set to lead the film as a student who creates an all-woman esports team to take on her college's men and save her scholarship, but the actor has exited the project.



Taylor Zakhar Perez, Hari Nef, and Nicholas Coombe also join Rose on 1Up.



The news comes after the Umbrella Academy star announced the end of his three-year marriage to Canadian dancer and choreographer Emma Portner, and just weeks after 'coming out' as transgender and non-binary, insisting the media use the pronouns he and they in articles about Page.



In a statement released by the former couple, they said: "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."



Page is currently filming ARK: The Animated Series, and has recently wrapped on animated flicks Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin and Robodog.