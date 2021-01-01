Michael B. Jordan would love to reprise villainous role for Black Panther 2

Michael B. Jordan would love to reprise his villainous role for the upcoming Black Panther sequel.

The actor played Erik 'Killmonger' Stevens in the hit 2018 Marvel movie, opposite the late Chadwick Boseman as the titular superhero, and despite his character being killed off, Jordan teased the possibility of Killmonger returning to Wakanda.

"That's something that is very, very near and dear to my heart for a lot of obvious reasons. I had a really tough year losing somebody close to me. And what that means for that franchise is it was devastating," he told People, as he briefly discussed his heartache over the death of Boseman, who passed away in August last year.

"But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with (writer/director Ryan Coogler) and all that good stuff, it's family. We created a family over there," Jordan continued. "So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity."

In July 2019, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige dismissed rumours that the Creed star would be returning for the follow-up to the hugely successful Black Panther, and claimed that director Coogler was only just "beginning to outline the movie."

However, those plans were thrown into disarray as news broke of Boseman's death last year, following the actor's lengthy private battle with colon cancer.

Now, the sequel will explore the fictional world of Wakanda and the role of the much-loved superhero will not be recast.