NEWS Kyra Sedgwick once had police swarm Tom Cruise's house by accident Newsdesk Share with :





Actress Kyra Sedgwick has never been invited back to Tom Cruise's inner circle after once pressing a panic button at his home which resulted in police swarming the mansion.



The Closer star was attending a dinner party with her husband, Kevin Bacon, back in the '90s when she started exploring Cruise's expansive property.



"I was pregnant... I sort of felt like, outside of the group because I was very large," she explained on U.S. daytime show The View.



"We'd had this dinner over at his house, we were gonna watch a movie afterwards, it was all very fancy schmancy, cool, and after dinner, we retired to the library... I was not part of the conversation somehow, and I just started looking around and there was this button... underneath the mantlepiece..."



Kyra's curiosity got the better of her and she decided to push the mystery button to see what it did.



"I just pressed it, 'cause I thought, 'That's weird, there's a button,' expecting it's gonna do something, like, some secret door would open and something amazing will happen," she recalled. "Then afterwards nothing happened, so I turned to Tom and I said, 'You know, I pressed this button. What does it do...?'



"He goes, 'That's the panic button!'"



Authorities rushed over to Cruise's home and demanded to see the Mission: Impossible star to ensure there was nothing suspicious going on - and the drama cost Kyra any future dinner invites from Tom.



"The cops came and they would not leave until they saw him. It was very embarrassing. Like, lots of police cars!" Kyra confessed.



"It was really embarrassing. I didn't get invited back!"