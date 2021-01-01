Dane DeHaan denies rumours he's returning for Spider-Man 3

Dane DeHaan has denied speculation that he could be reprising his role as the Green Goblin in the next Spider-Man movie.

The Kill Your Darlings actor played Peter Parker's childhood friend Harry Osborn and his villainous alter ego opposite Andrew Garfield in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Last year, it was announced that his co-star Jamie Foxx would be reprising his role as the villain Electro in Spider-Man 3, starring Tom Holland, as well Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, the foe of Tobey Maguire's web-slinging superhero in 2004's Spider-Man 2, leaving many to wonder if DeHaan would be making a comeback too.

However, in an interview with the Radio Times, he insisted it wasn't true.

"There's no truth to those rumours... I don't even know how that would be pulled off," he said. "I would certainly love to make some kind of movie like that again. I like making superhero movies or in that kind of world and I'm sure I'll find myself in that world again.

"And I have no idea what they're doing with the Spider-Man movies now, but I don't really understand a world in which that would be possible."

After his denial was published, he shared it on Twitter and added, "Will someone please tell my mom so she can stop asking about this," with a green-faced emoji.

The third Spider-Man film, the follow-up to Spider-Man: Far From Home, is believed to feature a "multiverse" crossover, much like the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, given the appearances from old villains.

It is currently being filmed in Atlanta, Georgia.