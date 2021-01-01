Priyanka Chopra quietly panicked over busted dress zipper on 2019 Cannes red carpet

Priyanka Chopra was quietly "freaking out" as she attended the Rocketman premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, because her dress zipper had broken just moments before hitting the red carpet.

The Baywatch stunner shared the funny story of her wardrobe malfunction in an Instagram post on Thursday as she shared various photos of the gown in question, a sparkling black strapless Roberto Cavalli number with red sequins across the bodice and a thigh-high slit to showcase her leg.

"I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside," she penned.

"The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year (sic)," Chopra wrote.

"The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute car ride!" the actress explained.

Chopra, who is married to Nick Jonas, went on to promise "more BTS (behind the scenes) stories like this from the Met Gala, Miss World and more" would be shared in her upcoming memoir, Unfinished, which is set for release on 9 February.