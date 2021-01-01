Armie Hammer exits The Godfather series amid social media scandal

Armie Hammer has reportedly pulled out of a new TV series about the making of movie classic The Godfather, amid his ongoing social media sex scandal.

The actor was set to play producer Al Ruddy in The Offer, but sources have revealed to Deadline that Hammer has stepped down after a string of exes came forward with claims about his alleged odd sexual appetites, with one sharing messages she and Armie reportedly exchanged.

The news comes two weeks after Hammer exited Jennifer Lopez's new Lionsgate movie, Shotgun Wedding, and the star-studded cast of Gaslit.

Following the Shotgun Wedding exit, Armie released a statement, which read: "I’m not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic."

He added: "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."

Josh Duhamel is reportedly in talks to replace Hammer in Shotgun Wedding, while his vacant roles in Gaslit and The Offer are being recast.

The claims about Hammer have emerged amid the actor's divorce from his wife, Elizabeth Chambers. Last year Chambers relocated the couple's two children, six-year-old Harper and four-year-old Ford, to the Cayman Islands, where Hammer is now visiting with them.