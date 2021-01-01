NEWS Timothee Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino team up for horror love story Newsdesk Share with :





Timothee Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino are reportedly set to team up for horror love story Bones & All.



The duo first worked together back in 2017 on the critically-acclaimed romantic drama Call Me By Your Name, and now they're partnering up once again for the new project, according to Deadline.



Actress Taylor Russell has also boarded the movie, which follows the story of a young woman named Maren Yearly who travels across the country as she searches for her absent father and tries to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people she loves.



Multiple Hollywood studios and streaming services are all keen to snap up the project, according to the outlet.



Dave Kajganich, who penned Guadagnino's Suspiria remake in 2018, is writing the script, based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis, and production is expected to begin in April or May.



The news of the project comes amid the ongoing drama surrounding Chalamet's Call Me By Your Name co-star Armie Hammer, who is currently embroiled in a scandal involving suggestive text messages regarding the actor's personal life.



Allegations from Hammer's ex-lovers have recently surfaced, who claim the actor was interested in cannibalism, prompting the star to drop out of a number of projects while he deals with the fallout.



Chalamet will next be seen in the highly-anticipated remake of the sci-fi epic Dune, as well as Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch.



While Canadian actress Russell, who shot to fame in Netflix’s reboot of Lost in Space, won a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Actor for her performance in 2019's critically-acclaimed drama Waves.