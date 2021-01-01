NEWS Zach Braff is to star in the 'Cheaper by the Dozen' remake Newsdesk Share with :





The 45-year-old actor is attached to star with Gabrielle Union in a reimagining of the comedy flick for Disney+.



The plot centres on a multiracial, blended family of 12, who have to navigate a hectic home life while managing their family business. Zach will play the father opposite Gabrielle as the mother.



Gail Lerner is directing the movie with Kenya Barris co-writing the script and producing the project. The pair previously collaborated on the TV sitcom 'Black-ish'.



The movie is slated for release at some point in 2022.



'Cheaper by the Dozen' was previously bought to the big screen by Shawn Levy in 2003 – a flick that starred Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt- with a sequel following from Adam Shankman in 2005. The films were loose retellings of a pair of 1950s comedies based on the books of a pair of siblings who wrote about their upbringing in a large family.



Zach previously directed the 2017 movie 'Going In Style' and revealed that he needed to give himself daily "pep talks" to stop getting intimated by an all-star cast that included Sir Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin.

He said: "I knew I was doing a disservice to the film and to them if I was a deer in the headlights.



"So I had to give myself morning pep talks, like, 'They're just actors. Direct them like you directed other actors.'



"As a testament to them, they never once gave me the 'Who do you think you are, kid?!' treatment."



Braff is also known for starring in the TV comedy series 'Scrubs' and recently appeared in indie flick 'The Comeback Trail', a crime comedy with Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones.