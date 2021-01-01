Idris Elba wins filming rights to new novel Mrs Death Misses Death

Idris Elba has given British poet Salena Godden a huge boost by snapping up the film and TV rights to her debut novel, Mrs Death Misses Death.

The dark comedy, which has only just hit shelves, revolves around a young author who is asked to write Death's memoirs.

"Mrs Death Misses Death feels like an instant classic with an intoxicating story that crosses time and continents," Elba, who has acquired the rights under his Green Door Pictures production banner, tells Deadline. "I was immediately drawn to Salena's writing and am humbled and excited to have the opportunity to bring her brilliant words to life on screen."

Godden adds: "I’m beyond excited to see the worlds of Mrs Death and Wolf on screen. Thank you to Green Door and to Idris Elba for your confidence in this work and your support of my first book."

Announcing the news on social media, a Green Door rep commemorated the official release date for Mrs Death Misses Death on Thursday.

"Happy publication day to @salenagodden @OWNITLDN and @canongatebooks for the beautiful #MrsDeathMissesDeath | Idris Elba’s Green Door Pictures Takes Film & TV Rights To Poet Salena Godden’s Novel ‘Mrs Death Misses Death’," they wrote.