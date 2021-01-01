NEWS Academy Award-nominee Terrence Howard Joins Cast of Beneath Newsdesk Share with :





CUPSOGUE PICTURES is pleased to announce that Academy Award-nominee TERRENCE HOWARD ('Iron Man', 'Crash') has joined the cast of its upcoming sci-fi/thriller motion picture ‘Beneath’.



Howard, who is most known for his role as Col. James Rhodey alongside Robert Downey Jr in ‘Iron Man’ (2008); as Cameron in Paul Haggis’ ‘Crash’ (2004); and most recently as Lucius Lyon in Lee Daniels' ‘Empire’ (2015-2020), will star as the character 'Paul' in the film, which is set to be directed by Gene Fallaize ('Cain Hill', 'Superman Requiem').



‘Beneath’ follows marine salvager Emily Weaver when she finally finds the wreckage of EastAir 675 after an extensive 5-year search. But what she finds along with the airliner is more shocking and terrifying than anything she ever imagined.



Lydia Hearst (‘The Haunting of Sharon Tate’) and Adam Southwick (‘Cain Hill’) will be producing the picture for Cupsogue Pictures, which was written by Gene Fallaize & Gavin John. Filming is due to commence on ‘Beneath’ in spring 2021 at Pinewood Studios in London.