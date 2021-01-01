Vanessa Morgan welcomes first child

Actress Vanessa Morgan has given birth to her first child.

The Riverdale star and her estranged husband, baseball player Michael Kopech, split before Morgan went public with her pregnancy news, but he was by her side as the former couple recently welcomed the baby boy, reported E! News.

"Vanessa had the baby, and Michael is with her as well. They're both thrilled," a source told the outlet.

The Chicago White Sox pitcher filed for divorce after six months of marriage last summer, and Morgan announced she was expecting just weeks later.

"I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news," the actress wrote on social media at the time, sharing: "I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January."

In December, Morgan revealed that the pregnancy had been written into Riverdale.

"Ahh!! Feeling grateful to my showrunner & producers for being so accommodating & writing my pregnancy into the show!" she posted, while she celebrated her body "for allowing me to still work almost 9 months preggo (sic)."