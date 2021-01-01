NEWS Saved by the Bell stars pay tribute to Dustin Diamond Newsdesk Share with :





The cast of early 90s TV show Saved by the Bell are paying tribute to their co-star, Dustin Diamond, following his death on Monday.



The 44-year-old, famed for his role as nerdy Screech Powers on the high school comedy, succumbed to cancer just two weeks after he was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma.



After the shock loss hit headlines, Mario Lopez became the first Saved by the Bell castmember to honour Diamond's memory on social media.



Sharing a photo of the pair from recent years on Twitter, he wrote: "Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on."



Tiffani-Amber Thiessen posted to her Instagram account: "I am deeply saddened by the news of my old co-star @realdustindiamond passing. Life is extremely fragile and it's something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin."



Meanwhile, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played Saved by the Bell's lead character Zack Morris, released a statement to People, mourning: Diamond's "true comedic genius".



Reflecting: "Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce," he added: "A pie in your face, my comrade."



Lark Voorhies also released a statement to the outlet, lamenting: "words cannot experience the grief that I am feeling right now... Dustin and I had a warm and special friendship, he was a caring gentleman, and my memories of him will always be cherished." Her fellow actress Elizabeth Berkley wrote on Instagram: "I'm grateful to have gotten to create with Dustin when we were at the beginning of our dreams coming true. I will hold onto those sweet memories and the laughs we shared. Rest In Peace."



Diamond first starred as Screech in the 1987 teen sitcom Good Morning, Miss Bliss, which evolved into Saved by the Bell in 1989. The show ran for four seasons until 1993, creating multiple spinoffs after that.