Michelle Pfeiffer would like to play Catwoman in Muschietti's The Flash

Michelle Pfeiffer has proclaimed that she would leap at the chance to portray Catwoman once again.



The actress played Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman, in Tim Burton's 1992 Batman Returns and in an interview with Screen Rant, she admitted she'd love to return to the part in Andy Muschietti's upcoming movie The Flash.



"I would if anyone asked me, but no one's asked me yet," the 62-year-old told the outlet.



It is plausible that Pfeiffer could reprise the character given that Michael Keaton, who took on the part of Batman opposite her 29 years ago, will appear in The Flash as the Dark Knight, sharing the role with Ben Affleck.



Although other actresses have played the feline antagonist, including Anne Hathaway in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises and Halle Berry in 2004's Catwoman, Pfeiffer's performance as Catwoman is still considered the definitive, partly for the way she donned the now iconic catsuit.



However Pfeiffer has previously confessed the figure-hugging costume was "the most uncomfortable" she had ever worn, telling CinemaBlend in a 2017 interview: "they had to powder me down, help me inside and then vacuum-pack the suit ... The face mask was smashing my face and choking me... we had a lot of bugs to work out."



Muschietti's The Flash been on the cards since 2014, but the production has been hit with slews of delays, and now has a slated release date of late 2022.