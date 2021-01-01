NEWS Naomi Watts to star in 'Infinite Storm' Newsdesk Share with :





The 52-year-old actress will lead the cast of the highly-anticipated movie from Polish director Malgorzata Szumowska with production on the project set to commence later this month.



'Infinite Storm' tells the story of Pam Bales, a mother, nurse and mountain guide who was on a lone trek up Mount Washington when she was caught in a blizzard, which led to the daring rescue of a stranger.



Josh Rollins has written the script based on an article from Ty Gagne.



Bleecker Street and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions have also boarded the project with Bleecker Street handling US rights and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquistions in charge of international rights.



Naomi serves as a producer for JamTart Productions along with Peter and Michael Sobiloff. Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler and Jenny Halper are also producing for Maven Screen Media.



Szumowska, Rollins, Nic Marshall, Jason De Beer, Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson are executive producing the flick.



Szumowska commented: "I'm delighted to be working with such great partners as Sony, Bleecker, and, of course with Naomi Watts whom I have admired and wanted to work with for a long time.



"Pam is a rare and courageous woman whose journey is gripping and hopeful. Josh has crafted a strong and emotional story about the will to survive, which is so needed in these dark times. I cannot wait to get started."



Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street, added: "This story begins as one woman's journey for self-discovery and turns into a harrowing tale of survival. We are proud to bring Pam Bales' dramatic and emotional venture to the big screen."