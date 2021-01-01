NEWS Actor Hal Holbrook dies aged 95 Newsdesk Share with :





Oscar nominated actor Hal Holbrook has died aged 95.



The screen star, who was best known for starring as author Mark Twain in one-man shows, passed away on 23 January, his personal assistant Joyce Cohen told the New York Times.



During his career, Holbrook won the Best Actor Tony Award in 1966 for his solo show Mark Twain Tonight!, which also earned him an Emmy nomination when it was adapted for television the following year. He won five Emmy Awards through his work, and was nominated for a supporting actor Oscar for his role in 2007 movie Into the Wild - making him, at the time, the oldest performer to ever be considered for the gong.



As well as playing Twain, Holbrook's notable roles included starring as Deep Throat in 1976’s Oscar winning All the President's Men, opposite Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford as Watergate journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, 2012’s Lincoln and ‘80s classic Wall Street.



On the small screen, he appeared in North & South, mini-series Lincoln, The West Wing, The Sopranos and Sons of Anarchy, among many other credits



Holbrook was married three times, but remained with wife Dixie Carter until her death in 2010. He's survived by three children and two stepdaughters, two grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.