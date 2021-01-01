New look Rebel Wilson splits from boyfriend

Rebel Wilson has split from the boyfriend who partially inspired her amazing weight loss.

The 40-year-old actress has posted a new photo of herself on Instagram while insisting she is a "single girl".

"Lots on my mind... aghhhhhh... #single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!" she wrote, suggesting she and Jacob Busch are no longer an item.

Additionally, The New York Post's Page Six reported that sources close to the pair have confirmed the breakup, saying the relationship had “just run its course”.

The couple dated for much of last year, while Rebel was on her health kick crusade. They made their first red carpet appearance together at Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala in Monaco in September.

During an Instagram chat, Wilson revealed she had known 29-year-old Busch, a member of the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty for a while, adding: "He's a very private person, so I don't like to give away too much in that department, but I will say we dated before I started any of this health journey, as well as now. So that goes to show you, ladies: you don't have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend."