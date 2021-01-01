NEWS Zendaya feels 'incredibly lucky' to be part of sci-fi epic Dune Newsdesk Share with :





Zendaya is feeling "incredibly lucky" to be a part of the upcoming sci-fi epic Dune.



The movie, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is an adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, and the actress stars alongside Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, and Jason Momoa in the flick.



Zendaya plays Chani, the love interest of Chalamet's protagonist Paul Atreides, and she confessed that she's become a "Dune nerd" after spending months filming the highly-anticipated movie.



"I have become a Dune nerd, for sure. I'm very, very excited. I feel so lucky, incredibly lucky to be a part of it. It's such a beautiful thing and I'm geeking out like everyone else. I can't wait to see it and I can't wait for people to see it. It's special," the 24-year-old said during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.



"Everyone is so lovely. Timothee has become one of my closest friends and he's lovely and so talented," Zendaya said of her co-star, before she revealed that she and her castmates would have dance parties in her room.



"Timothee would come in with his little speaker and everybody would start coming in and then we'd just start dancing."



Elsewhere in the interview, she also discussed her upcoming movie Malcolm & Marie and said she and her co-star John David Washington wanted everyone involved in the project to have the opportunity to own shares that would give them a bonus when the film was sold.



The black-and-white romantic drama was eventually snapped up by streaming giant Netflix for $30 million (£22 million), giving the shareholders a big windfall.



"So we all kind of own this thing together, which is really, really special," Zendaya added.