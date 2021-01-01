Regina King leads female directors at history-making Golden Globe nominations

Female filmmakers dominated the Best Director - Motion Picture category at the 2021 Golden Globes nominations on Wednesday.
Regina King was nominated for her movie One Night in Miami, while Chloe Zhao received nominations for both her directing and writing in her movie Nomadland, as did Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell. The remaining spots were taken by veterans David Fincher for Mank and Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7, both of which will also compete for the Best Motion Picture - Drama prize.
Their nominations signal a huge turnaround for female directors after years of women being shut out of the top prizes at the annual awards, and marks the first time there's ever been more than one female director nominee in the category in a given year.
Ava DuVernay was the last woman nominated in the category for Selma in 2015. Barbra Streisand remains the only woman to ever win the best director prize in 1984 for Yentl.
Elsewhere, Oscar winner Viola Davis will compete for the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her work on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, singer Andra Day snuck in with a nod for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which hasn’t yet been released, Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman, Frances McDormand in Nomadland, and Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman.
While the late Chadwick Boseman receives a posthumous Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama nod for his role alongside Davis in the Netflix movie. Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Anthony Hopkins in The Father, Gary Oldman for Mank, and The Mauritanian’s Tahar Rahim round out the category.
Netflix TV drama The Crown has a strong showing at the Globes with nominations for the drama, its leading ladies Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham-Carter, and Prince Charles actor Josh O' Connor, who competes in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama.
Steve McQueen and John Boyega were shortlisted for Black British period drama Small Axe, with Daisy Edgar-Jones recognised for lockdown hit Normal People.
The nominations were announced virtually by actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson. The 78th Golden Globe Awards are set to take place on 28 February.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the ceremony, from separate locations, with Fey at New York City's Rainbow Room and Poehler at the Beverly Hilton.
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit
Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma
Kate Hudson - Music
Rosamund Pike - I Care a Lot
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden - The Prom
Lin Manuel-Miranda - Hamilton
Andy Samberg - Palm Springs
Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Tahir Rahim - The Mauritanian
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian
Olivia Colman - The Father
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Helena Zengel - News of the World
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto - The Little Things
Bill Murray - On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director – Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell -Promising Young Woman
David Fincher - Mank
Regina King - One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloe Zhao - Nomadland
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Fight for You - Judas & the Black Messiah
Io Si -The Life Ahead
Speak Now - One Night in Miami
Hear My Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Tigress & Tweed - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
The Midnight Sky – Alexandre Desplat
Tenet – Ludwig Goransson
News of the World – James Newton Howard
Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Best Television Series – Drama
The Mandalorian
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Ratched
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Schitt’s Creek
The Great
Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Josh O’Connor - The Crown
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Al Pacino - Hunters
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Sarah Paulson - Ratchet
Laura Linney - Ozark
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle - Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Eugene Levy - Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins - Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning - The Great
Jane Levy - Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Bryan Cranston - Your Honor
Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant - The Undoing
Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much Is True
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People
Shira Haas - Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman - The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen’s Gambit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion
Cynthia Nixon - Ratched
Gillian Anderson - The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Julia Garner - Ozark
Annie Murphy - Schitt’s Creek
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion
John Boyega - Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule
Dan Levy - Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons - Hollywood
Donald Sutherland - The Undoing