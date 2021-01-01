NEWS Regina King leads female directors at history-making Golden Globe nominations Newsdesk Share with :





Female filmmakers dominated the Best Director - Motion Picture category at the 2021 Golden Globes nominations on Wednesday.



Regina King was nominated for her movie One Night in Miami, while Chloe Zhao received nominations for both her directing and writing in her movie Nomadland, as did Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell. The remaining spots were taken by veterans David Fincher for Mank and Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7, both of which will also compete for the Best Motion Picture - Drama prize.



Their nominations signal a huge turnaround for female directors after years of women being shut out of the top prizes at the annual awards, and marks the first time there's ever been more than one female director nominee in the category in a given year.



Ava DuVernay was the last woman nominated in the category for Selma in 2015. Barbra Streisand remains the only woman to ever win the best director prize in 1984 for Yentl.



Elsewhere, Oscar winner Viola Davis will compete for the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her work on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, singer Andra Day snuck in with a nod for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which hasn’t yet been released, Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman, Frances McDormand in Nomadland, and Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman.



While the late Chadwick Boseman receives a posthumous Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama nod for his role alongside Davis in the Netflix movie. Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Anthony Hopkins in The Father, Gary Oldman for Mank, and The Mauritanian’s Tahar Rahim round out the category.



Netflix TV drama The Crown has a strong showing at the Globes with nominations for the drama, its leading ladies Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham-Carter, and Prince Charles actor Josh O' Connor, who competes in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama.



Steve McQueen and John Boyega were shortlisted for Black British period drama Small Axe, with Daisy Edgar-Jones recognised for lockdown hit Normal People.



The nominations were announced virtually by actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson. The 78th Golden Globe Awards are set to take place on 28 February.



Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the ceremony, from separate locations, with Fey at New York City's Rainbow Room and Poehler at the Beverly Hilton.



Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom



Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit

Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma

Kate Hudson - Music

Rosamund Pike - I Care a Lot



Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden - The Prom

Lin Manuel-Miranda - Hamilton

Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield



Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Tahir Rahim - The Mauritanian



Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday



Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers



Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian

Olivia Colman - The Father

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Helena Zengel - News of the World



Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto - The Little Things

Bill Murray - On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami



Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us



Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell -Promising Young Woman

David Fincher - Mank

Regina King - One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao - Nomadland



Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Fight for You - Judas & the Black Messiah

Io Si -The Life Ahead

Speak Now - One Night in Miami

Hear My Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Tigress & Tweed - The United States vs. Billie Holiday



Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The Midnight Sky – Alexandre Desplat

Tenet – Ludwig Goransson

News of the World – James Newton Howard

Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste



Best Television Series – Drama

The Mandalorian

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Ratched



Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Schitt’s Creek

The Great

Ted Lasso



Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People



The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Josh O’Connor - The Crown

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Al Pacino - Hunters

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Sarah Paulson - Ratchet

Laura Linney - Ozark



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle - Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Eugene Levy - Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef - Ramy



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins - Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning - The Great

Jane Levy - Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek



Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston - Your Honor

Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much Is True



Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People

Shira Haas - Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman - The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen’s Gambit



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion

Cynthia Nixon - Ratched

Gillian Anderson - The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Julia Garner - Ozark

Annie Murphy - Schitt’s Creek



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion

John Boyega - Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule

Dan Levy - Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons - Hollywood

Donald Sutherland - The Undoing