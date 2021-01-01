Ashton Kutcher convinced Mila Kunis was 'watching porn' during late-night Bridgerton session

Ashton Kutcher was convinced Mila Kunis was "watching a porno" when he caught her bingeing Bridgerton in the middle of the night.

The Bad Moms actress, who shares two children with Ashton, appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Tuesday, and explained that she had stayed up late the night before watching the Netflix show, which has hit headlines thanks to its steamy scenes.

And when Ashton woke up and saw Mila tuning in to one of the sex scenes, he mistakenly thought she was watching an adult movie.

"So I'm on episode five for anyone who's seen it, y'all are aware what happens in episode five," Mila said.

While she is usually asleep by 9.30 pm, Mila added that she "stayed up until midnight" on Monday.

"I was like, 'What's happening in this show?' (Ashton's) dead asleep, wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode and this is a TMI (too much information), but he literally goes, 'Are you watching a porno?' He was so confused," she recalled.

Ashton then joined in the chat, as he commented: "She's watching in the middle of the night, and I didn't know what was going on. I was like, 'Is there someone else in the bed?' It was terrifying!"

Addressing Mila, he added: "You're cheating on me with this show!"

Bridgerton was recently renewed for a second season, after the first series became Netflix's most-watched ever, with 82 million households tuning in.