Russell Crowe cheers on British sailor in round-the-world race

Russell Crowe has given British sailor Pip Hare a boost by sending her a surprise birthday message as she competes in a round-the world yacht race.

Crowe tweeted Pip greetings after she said she was a big fan of the Master and Commander actor in a BBC interview.

In the video message, he urged her to "keep going" as she competes in the Vendee Globe race around the world.

He said: "Happy birthday Pip. What an amazing feeling you're going to have when you can say you've claimed the globe."

The stunned yachtswoman followed up Crowe's message with a tweet of her own, penning: "Today I got an amazing birthday message from @russellcrowe. Not much makes me speechless, but this did. I’m still reeling, but wanted to send this message back."

Hare attached a video to the tweet, showing Crowe around her boat Medallia, and gesturing at the surrounding Atlantic Ocean.

"Home, the finish line, is 2,300 miles in that direction," she shared, before thanking Crowe heartily for the birthday wishes.

"You have no idea what a surprise it was to receive it," she gushed, adding: "I've been on my own for 87 days."

Hare, who will celebrate her 47th birthday on Sunday, is currently in 20th place in the Vendee Globe race, which crosses 24,000 nautical miles and is completed by solo sailors.