A Man And His Trumpet: The Leroy Jones Story premieres this week

There are millions of musicians in the world - but there's only one Leroy Jones. The film follows the historic life journey of the famed trumpeter and legend as he comes up in the projects of the 7th ward in New Orleans.

By the time he was 12 years old, Leroy's talent was apparent and his devotion to both his city and his craft never wavered. A young Jones leads the brass band revival of the 70's in NOLA leading to the creation of the Fairview Baptist Church Band, and the Hurricane Brass Band. Leroy's trumpet then catches the ear of Harry Connick Jr., launching him from hometown virtuoso to world renowned phenomenon as he plays alongside Connick, as the featured solo trumpeter for 25 years.



Watch Leroy's life story unfold more than a decade post-Katrina as he balances a complex life in New Orleans while being one of the most in demand trumpeters in the world.

Filmed entirely in New Orleans and edited in San Francisco, this documentary celebrates the culture, history and music of New Orleans.

Directed by Cameron Washington, and filmed over the past four years, the film features Leroy Jones, Harry Connick Jr., Terence Blanchard, Katja Toivola, Herlin Riley, Gregg Stafford and Brad Leali.

The film contains interviews, live music, and archival film footage to tell the story of Leroy's rise. A fellow trumpeter himself, film director Washington had followed Jones' career from a young age and in creating this film, strived to capture this story from a musician's perspective. Washington was the director, and sole cinematographer which allowed him to immerse himself in Leroy's life and the city of New Orleans.

The film is being distributed by Indie Rights Movies.

A Man And His Trumpet: The Leroy Jones Story - Film Festivals and Awards:

"Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities Documentary Film" - Winner
"Best Documentary Feature Film" Capital City Black Film Festival - Winner
"Best Documentary" Los Angeles Film Awards - Winner

New Orleans Film Festival
Martha's Vineyard Film And Music Festival
Capital City Black Film Festival
Charlotte Film Festival
Baltimore International Black Film Festival
San Francisco Black Film Festival
Orlando Film Festival
Culver City Film Festival
Fort Myers International Film Festival
Black Bear Film Festival
French Quarter Film Festival

