Samantha Barks engaged to Pretty Woman co-star

Samantha Barks is engaged to marry her Pretty Woman: The Musical co-star.

The Les Miserables star announced that she had accepted Alex Michael Stoll's proposal by showing off her engagement ring as they posed for an Instagram photo in a snowy woodland.

"Like Beyoncé… but with an F," she wrote in the caption of the selfie along with ring and heart emojis.

Stoll replied in the comments by quoting Beyonce's tune Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It): "If you like it... then you should put a ring on it," to which Barks replied with laughing and heart emojis.

The stage actor also posted a snap of the proposal on his Instagram page. The image showed Barks tilting her head back in shock as Stoll got down on one knee as they stood on a stone bridge over a river.

"One knee. One ring. Two happily engaged people," Stoll captioned the post. "Love you babe (heart emoji)."

Barks, who is best known for playing Éponine in the London West End production of Les Miserables as well as the 2012 movie adaptation, played Julia Roberts' prostitute character Vivian Ward in the stage musical version of Pretty Woman in Chicago and on Broadway between 2018 and 2019. Stoll was the understudy for Edward Lewis, which was portrayed by both Steve Kazee and Andy Karl.