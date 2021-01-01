Chloe Zhao to direct futuristic Dracula movie

Chloe Zhao has signed up with Universal Pictures to write, direct, and produce a new take on vampire classic, Dracula.

"I've always been fascinated by vampires and the concept of the Other they embody," Zhao shared in a statement published by The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm very excited to work with... the team at Universal to reimagine such a beloved character," she went on.

Derived from an 1897 novel by Bram Stoker, Dracula has been a recurrent monster throughout cinema history, with Bela Lugosi famously portraying the blood-sucking Count in a 1931 horror film for Universal Studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zhao intends to spin the tale into an original, futuristic sci-fi Western, with Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer praising the director's unique sense of vision.

"Chloe's singular lens shines a light on stories of the overlooked and misunderstood," he said, adding: "we are thrilled to be working with her as she reimagines one of the most iconic outsider characters ever created."

The proposed Dracula reboot comes as 38-year-old Zhao enjoys the start of a successful awards season for her film Nomadland, which stars Frances McDormand and examines the lives of people living outside mainstream society in the American West. Among its many accolades, the drama has received four Golden Globe nominations, including one for Zhao as Best Director; the first time an Asian woman has ever been put forward for the prize.