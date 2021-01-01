NEWS Oprah Winfrey welcoming Ciara and Jennifer Garner to WW event Newsdesk Share with :





Oprah Winfrey has invited Ciara, Jennifer Garner, and James Corden to join her online to kick off a new healthy living series about self-love.



The media mogul, an investor and spokesperson for WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, is teaming up with diet brand officials to stage a new quarterly series of virtual experiences, designed to "help people recommit to themselves and create the stronger, healthier life they envision".



The first event, titled, Oprah's Your Life in Focus: Be The Love You Need, will take place on 13 February, when she will be joined by actress Garner and fellow WW ambassadors Ciara, Corden, and comedian Kym Whitley.



"During this time, there is so much focus on the love others bring to us. The path to a stronger, healthier life, begins, first and foremost, with the love we bring ourselves," Oprah explained in a press release.



"This Valentine's Weekend, let's open our own hearts to the joy, warmth, wellness and inspiration we can offer ourselves in order to activate the life we most desire. Only then, can we share that love with the world around us."

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Shefali Tsabary will also be on hand to discuss the hot topic with Oprah, who plans to share her own life lessons with viewers.



The 90-minute global experience is set to begin at 11am ET and will be livestreamed on Oprah's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/oprahwinfrey/), as well as WW's Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/WW/) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/WeightWatchers) channels.



To participate, fans must register here: https://www.weightwatchers.com/us/ambassadors/oprah-2021.