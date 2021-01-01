NEWS Salma Hayek developing new comedy about woman with talking breasts Newsdesk Share with :





Salma Hayek will launch her new deal with streaming site HBO Max by developing a comedy about a woman with talking breasts.



The actress and her Ventanarosa Productions partners will adapt Leslie Lehr's new book A Boob's Life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me - and You as a series, marking the first project they will develop under their first-look deal with the company.



A Boob's Life will revolve around a woman called Leslie who is turning 40 and discovers she has talking breasts.



"In A Boob's Life, we use breasts as a metaphor for the constant judgement women are submitted to, creating a collective sensation that no matter what we do we are never enough," Salma tells Deadline. "In this show, we give the breast a voice that takes us through the life of a woman from a unique perspective that often we don’t dare to see."



Lehr's book, which is expected to become an instant hit, will be released on 2 March. The author will also serve as an executive producer of the series, alongside Salma.