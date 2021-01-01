NEWS Dustin Diamond's girlfriend left 'heartbroken' by his death Newsdesk Share with :





Dustin Diamond's girlfriend has been left "heartbroken" by his death, revealing the pair had been planning to start a family.



The former Saved by the Bell star died on Monday after losing his short battle with stage four lung cancer aged 44.

Following his passing, his pharmacy technician girlfriend Tash Jules spoke to Britain's Daily Mail newspaper about the tragedy.



"He was the love of my life," she said. "We planned on a future together and spoke often about having kids... I'm heartbroken."



Tash added that she spoke to Dustin for the final time the day before he died.



"Even though he was struggling to breathe and had difficulty speaking he was able to get out the words to me, 'I love you.' I told him I loved him back," she recalled.



Tash also revealed that Dustin had died at their friend Jules' house, after being released from the hospital for hospice care. As Jules and a hospice care worker were preparing a bed for the actor, he stopped breathing while on a gurney.



"After I got out of our car I went into the house to be with Dustin. That was when I discovered he wasn't breathing," she said. He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards."