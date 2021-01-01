Michelle Williams to portray Peggy Lee in new biopic

Michelle Williams has signed up to portray singer Peggy Lee in Todd Haynes' upcoming biopic Fever.

The four-time Oscar nominee is set to reunite with her Wonderstruck director Haynes for the project, which has been in development for many years.

According to Deadline, studio bosses at MGM are in talks to board the biopic, which is named after Lee's most famous song Fever, while Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish, her mother Maggie Baird, and her record label partner Justin Lubliner are said to be in early discussions to serve as executive producers. Eilish, who took part in a celebration of Lee's life last year and considers her an inspiration for her music, reportedly expressed interest in Fever.

The film, to be written by Doug Wright, will be produced by Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon for Killer Films as well as Marc Platt and Reese Witherspoon.

The Big Little Lies actress was originally attached to portray Lee, but the film was put on hold after Nora Ephron, who wrote the original draft, passed away in 2012. Witherspoon eventually left the project and it was shelved once again following Fox's merger with Disney in 2019.

Lee was a singer, songwriter, composer and Oscar-nominated actress whose career spanned nearly seven decades. She passed away in 2002 and the age of 81.

Williams is no stranger to playing well-known figures - she's previously portrayed Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in 2011's My Week with Marilyn and actress and dancer Gwen Verdon in 2019 miniseries Fosse/Verdon.