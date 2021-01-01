Lil Yachty developing heist movie inspired by Uno card game

Rapper Lil Yachty is in talks to lead the cast of a new heist movie inspired by Mattel's Uno card game.

The Grammy-nominated rapper is producing the action heist comedy, which will be set in the underground hip-hop world of Atlanta, Georgia, with Mattel Films, and he is also being eyed for the lead role.

"I'm so excited to be part of this film with Mattel," said Lil Yachty in a statement. "I played Uno as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene I came out of is really special. It hits close to home for me."

Executive producer Robbie Brenner and supervising producer Kevin McKeon will lead the project for Mattel Films, while Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Pierre "P" Thomas from Lil Yachty's record label Quality Control Music and Brian Sher will produce for Quality Films. Marcy Kelly has written the script.

"At Mattel Films, we are looking to explore stories that bring our brands to life in unexpected ways," added Brenner. "Uno is a game that transcends generations and cultures and we look forward to partnering with Lil Yachty, as well as with Coach, P, and Brian Sher, to transform the classic Uno game into a comedic action adventure."

The 23-year-old, real name Miles Parks McCollum, has previously appeared in the movies Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve and Long Shot, had a voice role in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, and had his first lead role in the 2019 stoner comedy TV film How High 2.

Uno was created in a barbershop in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1971 and is now available in more than 80 countries. The heist movie joins other Mattel Films projects in the works such as features inspired by Barbie, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe, Thomas & Friends, and more.