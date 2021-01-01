Rebel Wilson and Kane Brown join #TikTokTailgate line-up

Rebel Wilson and country singer Kane Brown will be joining Miley Cyrus for the Super Bowl pre-game celebrations on TikTok on Sunday.

The two-hour festivities will be hosted by funnyman Steve Harvey and sports reporter MJ Acosta in the lead up to the big American football clash, and will also feature appearances by actor Adam Devine, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley, and TikTok stars Ajani Huff and Dave Jorgenson.

The #TikTokTailgate will begin at 2.30pm ET on the app, and Cyrus will take the stage in Tampa, Florida at 3.30pm ET, in front of a live audience made up of 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers, who have been invited to Super Bowl LV by National Football League bosses.

The Weeknd will be providing the Super Bowl Halftime Show entertainment, with H.E.R. singing America the Beautiful and Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church teaming up for the U.S. National Anthem prior to the 6.30pm ET kick off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.