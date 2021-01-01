David Duchovny lived in abandoned caboose during home revamp

David Duchovny has admitted he spends a lot of time hanging out inside an old train car he fixed up.

The actor discovered the abandoned caboose on his property and, as his main house was being renovated, he took to temporarily living there and decided to use it as his creative space.

"I was rebuilding the actual house and I had this train car in the back yard for whatever reason - it just came with the property... and I thought, 'Why don't I just live in that?'" Duchovny told Live With Kelly & Ryan.

"It was kinda rotting and there was nothing going on in there. I did love the fact that it was there; it was just a cool thing to kinda look at," The X-Files star shared.

"And I have to say that having been in the caboose for a year or two, while the house was being built, and having written this book (novel Truly Like Lightning) in there as well... in the middle of it all I was like, 'I don't need a house; I can live in a caboose'," he went on.

Elsewhere in the interview, Duchovny revealed his COVID-19 cooking skills had failed to impress his children.

Explaining that he had attempted to make keto brownies, the actor confessed there was a “huge, fat, succulent water bug” baked into the mixture.

He added that his 18-year-old son, Kyd Miller, was not too concerned, recalling: “he wasn’t that freaked out, he was like, ‘Maybe keep an eye on the batter next time, Dad.'”