Evangeline Lilly is looking forward to her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The 41-year-old actress has played the role of Hope van Dyne aka Wasp in the 'Ant-Man' movies opposite Paul Rudd as the titular hero and believes she has "manifested" a new role for her alter ego within the MCU.



Evangeline said: "I may have manifested something in the Marvel world in Hope van Dyne as I think the direction that we're going with her is satisfying."



She also explained that she has changed her outlook on roles as her career has progressed and is keen to bring a softer side to her characters.



Speaking on the Beyond the Mouse podcast, she said: "I find myself pushing against this bad-a*** stuff. I wanted Hope to keep up with the men but there was a massive change in the industry and I am a contrarian by nature. All these things I spent the early year of my career I have been questioning.



"It is important we are exploring the meaning of being a woman through stories such as 'Little Women'. I recognised myself in all of those characters in terms of motherhood and sisterhood."



She continued: "I always tell girls that Wasp is a brilliant scientist rather than a killing machine."



Evangeline made history as her character became the first female Marvel superhero to be named in the title of a movie – in the 2018 film 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' – and it is something she is very proud of.



'The Hobbit' star said: "It's hard to put into words. I'm still processing this chapter and how it relates to my career."