NEWS Jennifer Lawrence back on set after filming injury Newsdesk Share with :





Jennifer Lawrence has returned to work on Don't Look Up, just one day after suffering a cut to her face in an on-set explosion gone wrong.



The actress was filming a restaurant scene with co-star Timothee Chalamet in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday, when a controlled blast, which shattered a window, went awry.



A flying shard of glass reportedly cut Lawrence's eyelid, and production was halted for the rest of the day, according to Page Six.



“An explosion was set up for a stunt in which glass shatters,” a source told the outlet, adding: “it was a stunt in which the glass was supposed to shatter – but it injured her.”



However, Page Six has now reported the 30-year-old actress is expected to be okay, despite being shaken up by the incident, saying the Oscar winner recovered quickly and was back in action on Saturday as filming resumed, with Lawrence jumping straight into a kissing scene with Chalamet.



Representatives for the American Hustle star and director Adam McKay have yet to comment on the minor injury.



In the film, Lawrence plays an astronomer who attempts to sound the alarm that Earth's safety is being threatened by an approaching asteroid.



Don't Look Up also co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, and Matthew Perry.