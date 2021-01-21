NEWS Nick Kroll and wife welcome first child Newsdesk Share with :





Actor and comedian Nick Kroll is a first-time father.



The screen star's landscape artist wife Lily Kwong took to Instagram to announce that their son had made his entrance into the world last month, writing alongside a picture of the tot's feet: "Welcome to the world little one - our beautiful baby boy joined us earthside on 1/21/21. Our hearts are full."



The couple are yet to reveal a name for their bundle of joy.



Nick and Lily's baby news comes after they tied the knot in November last year.



Kroll is best known for creating and starring in the Comedy Central series Kroll Show, The Oh, Hello Show, the FX comedy series The League, and starring in and co-creating animated Netflix series Big Mouth.



The 42-year-old previously dated comedy superstar Amy Poehler from 2013 to 2015.



He can next be seen in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling. Nick recently revealed that his co-star in the movie, Harry Styles, helped come up with his proposal idea when he popped the question to Lily.



"I was just spitballing with Flo (Florence Pugh) and H-Bomb (Styles), and Olivia (Wilde)," Kroll said during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, revealing Harry came up with the idea to put a huge bouquet of flowers into a moving box with a ring in the centre of the arrangement.