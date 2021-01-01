Octavia Spencer in talks to join Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in Spirited

Octavia Spencer is reportedly in talks to join Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds for their musical version of A Christmas Carol.

The project, titled Spirited, is a reimagining of the classic Charles Dickens tale, which follows the plight of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge over the festive season, and will debut on Apple's streaming service, according to editors at Collider.

Reynolds is set to play the Scrooge-inspired character, who is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, with funnyman Ferrell cast as Present.

Spencer is in negotiations to play Reynolds' kind co-worker, who helps the ghost of Christmas Present teach the mean-spirited leading man a lesson about kindness during the festive season.

According to Collider, the Oscar-winning actress will also do her own singing in the movie.

Sean Anders and John Morris, who previously helmed Ferrell's family comedy Daddy's Home, will direct Spirited from their own screenplay, with the Elf star set to produce alongside Reynolds.

Apple beat rival streaming service Netflix, as well as big studios Paramount and Warner Bros., for the highly-anticipated project, which will reportedly net Ferrell and Reynolds at least $30 million (£22 million) each.

The project will also mark a return to Apple TV+ for Spencer, who previously starred in mystery series Truth Be Told, which has been renewed for a second season.

She also recently appeared in The Witches remake and has completed filming the superhero movie Thunder Force with Melissa McCarthy as well as the sci-fi flick, Invasion.