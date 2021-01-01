Alyson Hannigan's daughter wants to watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Alyson Hannigan's 11-year-old daughter keeps pleading with her to let her watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The How I Met Your Mother actress starred as Willow Rosenberg in seven seasons of the show between 1997 and 2003. And while her eldest daughter Satyana is nearing the age Alyson might consider letting her watch the show, she's unsure about certain aspects and storylines.

"My older daughter keeps asking how old she has to be before she can watch it and I'm not giving her an actual answer, but we're also just sort of like really cautious about what they watch," she told TooFab of Satyana and Keeva, eight, who she shares with husband Alexis Denisof.

"I guess I'm just being pretty overprotective, but obviously I want them to watch it. I feel like they should be older still," she added, before admitting she definitely wouldn't be letting her girls watch the 'Dark Willow' sinister storyline in the sixth season - when Willow embraced her dark witch powers.

And some of her character's costumes are also somewhat inappropriate for her children to see, as she laughed about dressing as a dominatrix in the episodes The Wish and Dopplegangland: "Now imagine that I'm your mom. That's going to maybe be a little weird!"