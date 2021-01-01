Princess Eugenie welcomes baby boy

British royal Princess Eugenie has given birth to her first child.

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York welcomed a son with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, at The Portland Hospital in London on Tuesday morning.

She broke the news to fans via Instagram, sharing a close-up black-and-white photo of the tot's tiny fingers, intertwined with his mother and father's, and captioned it with three blue hearts.

An official statement was also released by royal representatives, expressing the joy of the new grandparents and Eugenie's own grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

It read: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," adding: "her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The newborn is the Queen's ninth great-grandchild.

Eugenie and Jack wed in 2018.