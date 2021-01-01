Kim Kardashian slams trolls for doubting daughter's painting skills

Kim Kardashian has been left fuming after social media trolls questioned the artistic talent of her daughter North.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star boasted about her seven year old's painting skills on Monday when she shared a photo of an impressive mountain landscape created by the youngster.

"My little artist North," Kim captioned the Instagram Story post.

While fans applauded the artwork, haters insisted North couldn't possibly have been the person behind the paintbrush, and on Tuesday, Kim took critics to task as she fired back at doubters.

"DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!" she ranted in a new Instagram Story post.

"My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured," she went on, explaining: "North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to complete."

The Kardashian fumed: "As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone. I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this."

She added: "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?!", concluding: "NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERDIOTDDDABCDEFGZFDT (sic)!!!!"

She even shared a photo of the artwork completed by North's best pal, Ryan, to prove it wasn't just her daughter who was showing artistic promise.

North is Kardashian's eldest child with husband Kanye West. The couple, who are said to be heading for divorce, also shares sons five-year-old Saint and Psalm, and three-year-old girl Chicago.