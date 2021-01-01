Joel Kinnaman stopped for trespassing during sunrise proposal hike

Joel Kinnaman was scolded by police officers for trespassing moments after his mountaintop proposal to his new fiancee Kelly Gale, because the romantic gesture took place on private property.

The Suicide Squad star revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon he wanted to surprise the Victoria's Secret model while they were in Hawaii, so he discovered the perfect spot to watch the sunrise - and decided to take advantage of the scenery to make his big moment even more memorable.

Once up the mountain, he found the "perfect" place to drop down to one knee, then "did the deed" - and she said yes.

The newly-engaged pair spent an hour at the location enjoying the view and breaking the happy news to their families, but upon their return to the bottom of the track, they were met by two cops. Kinnaman confessed on that he always knew he would be taking a big risk, because it was an "illegal hike".

"When we got to the bottom, there were two police officers waiting for us," he shared.

"And (Kelly) was like, 'You said it was gonna be OK,' 'cause there were all these '(No) Trespassing' signs that were posted at the beginning of the hike," he went on, recounting: "The (officer) came up and he was like, 'You know you've been trespassing, right?'"

Kinnaman tried to use the proposal ploy to garner sympathy - to no avail.

Remembering the stern officer's words, Kinnaman said with a laugh: "'Look, I appreciate the sentimental s**t, but you still trespassed.' That's verbatim; he said that!"

The actor was first linked to Gale in early 2019, following Kinnaman's split from his tattoo artist spouse Cleo Wattenstrom in 2018.

He also previously dated actress Olivia Munn from 2012 until 2014.