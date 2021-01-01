NEWS Jamie Lee Curtis' showbiz pals in hysterics after popcorn problem Newsdesk Share with :





Jamie Lee Curtis left her celebrity friends roaring with laughter after revealing a popcorn mishap earlier this week.

The Halloween actress took to Instagram to admit her error, sharing a snap of a piece of popcorn wedged in her ear instead of wireless headphones.



"So I'm definitely over this whole isolation thing. I picked up my ear pod and put it in my ear and was trying to figure out why I couldn't hear," she wrote alongside the image.



And her mistake prompted laughter from many of her famous pals, including Melanie Griffith, Amber Valletta and Jennifer Grey, who commented: "bwahaha."



Luckily the 62-year-old has some new work to soon get stuck into, after being cast in Eli Roth's Borderlands adaptation. She'll be playing Dr Patricia Tannis in the Lionsgate film based on hit video game franchise.



"Working with the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis has been a life long dream of mine, and I am so excited for her to bring her humour, warmth and brilliance to the role of Tannis," Roth said in a statement.