Emmanuel Mouret's Love Affairs leads Cesar Award nominations with 13 nods

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
Emmanuel Mouret's Love Affairs leads the nominations for France's Cesar Awards, with 13 nods.
The movie - originally titled Les Choses Qu’On Dit, Les Choses Qu’On Fait (The Things We Say, The Things We Do) - received nominations for best film, best director, best actress for Camelia Jordana and best actor for Niels Schneider, as well as nods for supporting actress Emilie Dequenne, supporting actor Vincent Macaigne, and newcomer Julia Piaton.
Mouret's film also received nominations for best production design, best original screenplay, best cinematography, best editing and best costume design.
Francois Ozon's Summer of 85 and Albert Dupontel's Bye Bye Morons are close behind Love Affairs with 12 Cesar Award nominations, including for best film and best director.
Meanwhile, the controversial Netflix movie Cuties - about an 11-year-old Senegalese girl in Paris, France who joins a risque dance troupe to escape family dysfunction - is up for best first film, as well as best female newcomer for Fathia Youssouf.
And Sam Mendes' 1917 and Todd Haynes' Dark Waters are among the movies up for the Best Foreign Film prize.
The Cesar Awards are scheduled to take place on 12 March at Paris’ Olympia theatre, although it remains to be seen if they will operate as normal or virtually amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The partial list of nominations at the 2021 Cesar Awards is as follows:
BEST FILM
Adieu Les Cons, dir: Albert Dupontel
Adolescentes, dir: Sebastien Lifshitz
Antoinette Dans Les Cevennes, dir: Caroline Vignal
Les Choses Qu’On Dit, Les Choses Qu’On Fait, dir: Emmanuel Mouret
Summer of 85, dir: Francois Ozon
BEST DIRECTOR
Albert Dupontel, Adieu Les Cons
Maiwenn, DNA
Sebastien Lifshitz, Adolescentes
Emmanuel Mouret, Les Choses Qu’On Dit, Les Choses Qu’On Fait
Francois Ozon, Summer Of 85
BEST ACTRESS
Laure Calamy, Antoinette Dans Les Cevennes
Martine Chevallier, Two Of Us
Virginie Efira, Adieu Les Cons
Camelia Jordana, Les Choses Qu’On Dit, Les Choses Qu’On Fait
Barbara Sukowa, Two Of Us
BEST ACTOR
Sami Bouajila, Un Fils
Jonathan Cohen, Enorme
Albert Dupontel, Adieu Les Cons
Niels Schneider, Les Choses Qu’On Dit, Les Choses Qu’On Fait
Lambert Wilson, De Gaulle
BEST FOREIGN FILM
1917, dir: Sam Mendes
La Communion, dir: Jan Komasa
Dark Waters, dir: Todd Haynes
Another Round, dir: Thomas Vinterberg
Eva En Aout, dir: Jonas Trueba
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Fanny Ardant, DNA
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Summer Of 85
Emilie Dequenne, Les Choses Qu’On Dit, Les Choses Qu’On Fait
Noemie Lvovsky, La Bonne Epouse
Yolande Moreau, La Bonne Epouse
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Edouard Baer, La Bonne Epouse
Louis Garrel, DNA
Benjamin Lavernhe, Antoinette Dans Les Cevennes
Vincent Macaigne, Les Choses Qu’On Dit, Les Choses Qu’On Fait
Nicolas Maire, Adieu Les Cons
BEST FEMALE NEWCOMER
Melissa Guers, La Fille Au Bracelet
India Hair, Poissonsexe
Julia Piaton, Les Choses Qu’On Dit, Les Choses Qu’On Fait
Camille Rutherford, Felicita
Fathia Youssouf, Cuties
BEST MALE NEWCOMER
Guang Huo, La Nuit Venue
Felix Lefebvre, Summer Of 85
Benjamin Voisin, Summer Of 85
Alexandre Wetter, Miss
Jean-Pascal Zadi, Tout Simplement Noir
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Albert Dupontel, Adieu Les Cons
Caroline Vignal, Antoinette Dans Les Cevennes
Emmanuel Mouret, Les Choses Qu’On Dit, Les Choses Qu’On Fait
Filippo Meneghetti & Malysone Bovorashy, Two Of Us
Benoit Delepine & Gustave Kervern, Effacer L’Historique
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Olivier Assayas, Cu Ban Network
Hannelore Cayre & Jean-Paul Salome, La Daronne
Francois Ozon, Summer Of 85
Stephane Demoustier, La Fille Au Bracelet
Eric Barbier, Petit Pays
BEST FIRST FILM
Two Of Us, dir: Filippo Meneghetti
Garcon Chiffon, dir: Nicolas Maury
Cuties, dir: Maimouna Doucoure
Tout Simplement Noir, dir: Jean-Pascal Zadi
Un Divan A Tunis, dir: Manele Labidi