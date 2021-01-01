Emmanuel Mouret's Love Affairs leads Cesar Award nominations with 13 nods

Emmanuel Mouret's Love Affairs leads the nominations for France's Cesar Awards, with 13 nods.

The movie - originally titled Les Choses Qu’On Dit, Les Choses Qu’On Fait (The Things We Say, The Things We Do) - received nominations for best film, best director, best actress for Camelia Jordana and best actor for Niels Schneider, as well as nods for supporting actress Emilie Dequenne, supporting actor Vincent Macaigne, and newcomer Julia Piaton.

Mouret's film also received nominations for best production design, best original screenplay, best cinematography, best editing and best costume design.

Francois Ozon's Summer of 85 and Albert Dupontel's Bye Bye Morons are close behind Love Affairs with 12 Cesar Award nominations, including for best film and best director.

Meanwhile, the controversial Netflix movie Cuties - about an 11-year-old Senegalese girl in Paris, France who joins a risque dance troupe to escape family dysfunction - is up for best first film, as well as best female newcomer for Fathia Youssouf.

And Sam Mendes' 1917 and Todd Haynes' Dark Waters are among the movies up for the Best Foreign Film prize.

The Cesar Awards are scheduled to take place on 12 March at Paris’ Olympia theatre, although it remains to be seen if they will operate as normal or virtually amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The partial list of nominations at the 2021 Cesar Awards is as follows:

BEST FILM

Adieu Les Cons, dir: Albert Dupontel

Adolescentes, dir: Sebastien Lifshitz

Antoinette Dans Les Cevennes, dir: Caroline Vignal

Les Choses Qu’On Dit, Les Choses Qu’On Fait, dir: Emmanuel Mouret

Summer of 85, dir: Francois Ozon

BEST DIRECTOR

Albert Dupontel, Adieu Les Cons

Maiwenn, DNA

Sebastien Lifshitz, Adolescentes

Emmanuel Mouret, Les Choses Qu’On Dit, Les Choses Qu’On Fait

Francois Ozon, Summer Of 85

BEST ACTRESS

Laure Calamy, Antoinette Dans Les Cevennes

Martine Chevallier, Two Of Us

Virginie Efira, Adieu Les Cons

Camelia Jordana, Les Choses Qu’On Dit, Les Choses Qu’On Fait

Barbara Sukowa, Two Of Us

BEST ACTOR

Sami Bouajila, Un Fils

Jonathan Cohen, Enorme

Albert Dupontel, Adieu Les Cons

Niels Schneider, Les Choses Qu’On Dit, Les Choses Qu’On Fait

Lambert Wilson, De Gaulle

BEST FOREIGN FILM

1917, dir: Sam Mendes

La Communion, dir: Jan Komasa

Dark Waters, dir: Todd Haynes

Another Round, dir: Thomas Vinterberg

Eva En Aout, dir: Jonas Trueba

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Fanny Ardant, DNA

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Summer Of 85

Emilie Dequenne, Les Choses Qu’On Dit, Les Choses Qu’On Fait

Noemie Lvovsky, La Bonne Epouse

Yolande Moreau, La Bonne Epouse

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Edouard Baer, La Bonne Epouse

Louis Garrel, DNA

Benjamin Lavernhe, Antoinette Dans Les Cevennes

Vincent Macaigne, Les Choses Qu’On Dit, Les Choses Qu’On Fait

Nicolas Maire, Adieu Les Cons

BEST FEMALE NEWCOMER

Melissa Guers, La Fille Au Bracelet

India Hair, Poissonsexe

Julia Piaton, Les Choses Qu’On Dit, Les Choses Qu’On Fait

Camille Rutherford, Felicita

Fathia Youssouf, Cuties

BEST MALE NEWCOMER

Guang Huo, La Nuit Venue

Felix Lefebvre, Summer Of 85

Benjamin Voisin, Summer Of 85

Alexandre Wetter, Miss

Jean-Pascal Zadi, Tout Simplement Noir

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Albert Dupontel, Adieu Les Cons

Caroline Vignal, Antoinette Dans Les Cevennes

Emmanuel Mouret, Les Choses Qu’On Dit, Les Choses Qu’On Fait

Filippo Meneghetti & Malysone Bovorashy, Two Of Us

Benoit Delepine & Gustave Kervern, Effacer L’Historique

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Olivier Assayas, Cu Ban Network

Hannelore Cayre & Jean-Paul Salome, La Daronne

Francois Ozon, Summer Of 85

Stephane Demoustier, La Fille Au Bracelet

Eric Barbier, Petit Pays

BEST FIRST FILM

Two Of Us, dir: Filippo Meneghetti

Garcon Chiffon, dir: Nicolas Maury

Cuties, dir: Maimouna Doucoure

Tout Simplement Noir, dir: Jean-Pascal Zadi

Un Divan A Tunis, dir: Manele Labidi