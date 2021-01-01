Pedro Pascal supports sister after she comes out as transgender

Pedro Pascal has offered his support to sister Lux after she came out as transgender.

Chilean-American actor Pedro shared a link to his sibling's interview with Ya magazine, in which she opened up about her transition, and wrote alongside it: "Mi hermana, mi corazon, nuestra Lux", which translates as, "My sister, my heart, our Lux".

Lux, who started receiving hormone treatment in July, told the publication that she came out as trans to Pedro via FaceTime, adding that he "asked me how I felt, because I remember he was a little worried".

After she told him she was happy, Pedro told Lux: "Perfect, this is incredible".

"(Pedro) has been an important part of this," Lux continued. "He’s also an artist and has served as a guide for me. He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity."

She added that her transition was "something that’s very natural for everyone in my family", explaining: "It’s almost something that they expected to happen."

Lux is now studying acting at New York's prestigious Juilliard School.