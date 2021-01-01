Abigail Breslin's father placed on ventilator as he battles Covid-19

Actress Abigail Breslin's father has been placed on a ventilator amid his battle with Covid-19.

The Little Miss Sunshine star took to her Twitter page on Wednesday to inform fans of her parent's illness, and explained the situation had quickly become incredibly concerning.

"Hi guys. Unfortunately, this post isn't one I ever thought I would have to make," she wrote. "I'm asking for prayers and positivity sent this way for my daddy, Michael who tested positive for Covid-19 and this morning had to be placed on a ventilator.

"We are continuing to stay positive and know he's under great care. I'm extremely thankful for the nurses and doctors who are working hard to make sure he fights this virus. I have faith that things will turn around at any moment, but in the meantime, please continue to wear your masks and follow COVID protocol. Thank you - Abbie."

As her followers sent her messages and well wishes, Abigail returned to Twitter in the early hours of Thursday to write: "All I can say is this: Covid is never more real until you've experienced it firsthand or through a loved one. It's unpredictable and relentless. My dad has been incredibly careful and hasn't left home since it began except for doctor's appointments. Plz be safe. PLEASE (sic)."