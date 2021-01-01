Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian after 'abhorrent' social media post

Gina Carano has been fired from Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian after causing controversy with an Instagram post which compared the treatment of conservatives in America to the way Jewish people were treated during the Holocaust.

The actress, who starred as Cara Dune in the first two seasons of the hit Star Wars spin-off series, shared a post on Instagram, which has since been deleted, that read: “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbours … even by children … Because history is edited, most people today don’t realise that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbours hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

Following its emergence, Lucasfilm bosses announced she had been let go from Jon Favreau's popular show.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Carano has also been dropped as a client by her agency UTA, a spokesperson for the organisation confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

It's not the first time Carano has attracted backlash with her social media activity. She previously hit headlines in November when she mocked mask wearers amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and also raised eyebrows with a tweet suggesting that voter fraud took place during the 2020 U.S. presidential election.