Buffy star Anthony Head 'gutted' by misconduct revelations aimed at creator Joss Whedon

Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Anthony Head has been left "seriously gutted" by claims made by his former co-stars about the on-set behaviour of series creator Joss Whedon.



Charisma Carpenter and Michelle Trachtenberg have both spoken out about Whedon's alleged misconduct behind the scenes, with Carpenter calling him "mean and biting" and "toxic and cruel", accusing him of "pitting people against one another to compete and vie for his attention and approval". Trachtenberg, who was a teenager on the set, has also accused Whedon of "very not appropriate behavior," adding, "What he did was very bad. But we win. By surviving!"



Now Head has spoken out, telling TV show This Morning he's disappointed that he was not made aware of his castmates' issues.



"I've been up most of the night thinking, 'What did I miss?'" the actor said on Thursday.



"This is not a man saying he didn't see it so it didn't happen. I am gutted - I am seriously gutted," he went on.



Explaining: "One of my fondest memories (of working on the Buffy set) was that it was so empowering, not just the script, but the family atmosphere on set," Head lamented: "I'm really sad people went through these experiences. I was like a father figure. I would have hoped someone had come to me to talk about it."



He reflected: "Charisma's post, the first post was about (spin-off show) Angel and I was long gone, but there are other posts that make me think, 'How on earth did I not know this is going on?'", musing: "there are ups and downs, highs and lows on shows. People have tempers, everyone has a temper. I've heard people shout at the crew. We've all heard directors shouting and lead actors shouting."