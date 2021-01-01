NEWS Jason Biggs dreading moment his kids watch American Pie Newsdesk Share with :





Jason Biggs has admitted he is happy to stall the day his young children watch his 1999 breakout film American Pie and discover the scene where he is intimate with an apple pie.



The actor was 20-years-old when he starred as Jim Levenstein in the raunchy comedy, becoming notorious for the moment where he makes love to a baked good. Now, as a father of two 22 years later, Biggs has confessed to Live with Kelly and Ryan he is in trepidation for when his sons six-year-old Sid, and three-year-old Lazlo, can watch the movie.



"Me watching American Pie with my kids is probably going to take on its own little weird thing," Biggs mused, sharing: "Sid has heard of American Pie because he's been with me when people have come up to me and he's heard about it."



Explaining that Sid has asked if he can see the film, Biggs joked: "we've told him, 'No, it's rated R and you know, I have sex with a pie'... No, I didn't tell him that... He knows it's rated R for bad words. That's his take. He said, 'R for bad words, not violence', which is very cute."



Biggs then paused for reflection and added: "The pie might say it's little violent... The pie might have a different (view)."



American Pie, which was directed by Paul Weitz, went on to spawn three sequels: 2001's American Pie 2, 2003's American Wedding, and 2012's American Reunion.