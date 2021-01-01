Henry Golding rules Valentine's Day rom-coms

Henry Golding is the king of Valentine's Day romantic comedies among American film fans, according to a new study.

The actor's films Last Christmas and Crazy Rich Asians both feature in the top three of a new poll by Fandango/Vudu to find the most streamed films over the Valentine's Day period in 2019 and 2020.

Crazy Rich Asians, in which Henry starred alongside Constance Wu, is the most popular film on the site over successive Februarys, while the Sandra Bullock/Ryan Reynolds comedy movie The Proposal comes in second.

Last Christmas, also starring Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, picked up so many views on top U.S. pay-per-view site Vudu last year, following its release the previous November, it claimed third spot.

Reese Witherspoon's Sweet Home Alabama and The Princess Bride were in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Pretty Woman, The Wedding Singer and Crazy, Stupid, Love also made the top 10.