Jack Black joins Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis in Borderlands

Jack Black is reuniting with Cate Blanchett and director Eli Roth for the upcoming blockbuster Borderlands.

The actor worked with the Oscar-winning star on the 2018 fantasy The House With a Clock in Its Walls, which was also helmed by Roth, and now Black is teaming up with them once again for the highly-anticipated big-screen adaptation of the hit video game.

The School of Rock star will voice the role of sarcastic robot Claptrap in the movie, which also stars his Jumanji: The Next Level co-star Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

"I am so excited to reunite with Jack, this time in the recording booth," Roth said in a statement. "Claptrap is the funniest character in the game, and Jack is perfect to bring him to the big screen."

Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin has been hired to pen the script, and while plot details have been kept under wraps, the original story of the hit video game follows a group of four mercenaries who travel to an alien planet to find a mysterious vault rumoured to contain priceless technology.

Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said offering Black the role of Claptrap was "one of the biggest no-brainer casting decisions we've ever made."

"Everyone who's ever played the game knows Jack is perfect for this part. We're thrilled he will add his endless comic energy and voice to our film - he'll bring so much to the movie," he added.